WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
