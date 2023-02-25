WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

