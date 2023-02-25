Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -16.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.