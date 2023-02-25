XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and approximately $789,708.85 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,880,206 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

