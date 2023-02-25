Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

