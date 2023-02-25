Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.60.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE DAO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Youdao has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

About Youdao

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.