Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.60.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Youdao Trading Down 9.5 %
NYSE DAO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Youdao has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
