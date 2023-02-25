Zacks Investment Management Acquires 5,467 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Insider Activity

Life Storage Price Performance

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. 1,395,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

