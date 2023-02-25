Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164,799 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.86. 58,971,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,120,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

