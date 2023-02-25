Zacks Investment Management Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $359.14. 653,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,461. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $267.82 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

