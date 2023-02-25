Zacks Investment Management Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.16% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:POR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 578,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

