Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.86. 3,659,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,172. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.