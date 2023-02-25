Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Zalando Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

