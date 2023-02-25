ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.03

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $399,636.69 and approximately $23.03 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

