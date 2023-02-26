11,113 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.28 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

