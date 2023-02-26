12 West Capital Management LP Has $101.25 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 8.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Roblox worth $101,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,044 shares of company stock worth $2,281,985 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

