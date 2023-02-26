13D Management LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Griffon comprises about 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.29% of Griffon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after acquiring an additional 696,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

