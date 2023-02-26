13D Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

13D Management LLC decreased its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up 1.0% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.44% of Amarin worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amarin by 4.6% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 249,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amarin Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

