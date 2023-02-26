140 Summer Partners LP Has $30.65 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

140 Summer Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,400 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 6.3% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.50. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

