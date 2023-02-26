1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

