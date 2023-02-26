1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HIO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.70.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

