1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.94% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.