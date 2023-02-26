1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 199,594 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II makes up 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.77 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 20.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.93.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

