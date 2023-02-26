1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

