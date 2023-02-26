1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 110,937 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,937 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 43,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

EVN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.