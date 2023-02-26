1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

