1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

