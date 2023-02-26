1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

