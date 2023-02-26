1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $356,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.20.

