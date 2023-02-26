1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

