2,690 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

