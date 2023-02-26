5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPLSF. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.