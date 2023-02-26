65,000 Shares in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.81 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

