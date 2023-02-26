66,675 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 829,399 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 783,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.19 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

