8,154 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

