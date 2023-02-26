Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

