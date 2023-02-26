AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

