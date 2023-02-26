AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

