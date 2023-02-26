Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Invests $220.04 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,041,000. HubSpot makes up about 12.1% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.22 and a 200-day moving average of $310.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $546.95.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

