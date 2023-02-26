Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $266.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

