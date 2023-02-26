ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,112. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

