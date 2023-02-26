ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

