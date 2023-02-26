Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

