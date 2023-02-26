Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
