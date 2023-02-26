aelf Market Capitalization Tops $158.77 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $158.77 million and approximately $56.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004510 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001927 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.