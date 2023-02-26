Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
Agenus Price Performance
AGEN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agenus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
