Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

