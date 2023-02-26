Agree Realty Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. Agree Realty has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

