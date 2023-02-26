Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0190

Aion (AION) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Aion has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00218861 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00103083 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055561 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053602 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000874 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About Aion
Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.
Aion Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
