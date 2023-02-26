Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.15.

Shares of AC opened at C$19.82 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.42. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.9286027 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

