Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKBA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.