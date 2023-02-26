Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

AKBA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 124.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 229,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

