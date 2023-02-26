Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

