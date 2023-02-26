Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %
AKBA stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
