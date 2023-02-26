Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $851.50 million-$877.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.03 million.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 348,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,309. Alarm.com has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

